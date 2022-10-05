Gerard Pique, Shakira’s ex, makes fun of her age difference

Gerard Pique has started dating 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti

. He is said to have told friends, “I feel younger,” after starting dating the young PR student.

The sports star’s remarks are believed to be a dig at Shakira’s age gap.

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique quietly made fun of the singer for their 10-year age difference, months after their breakup.

According to a Marca Magazine article, the Barcelona player brought her new partner Clara Chia Marti on a vacation to Paris.

Pique is rumoured to have muttered something after the new couple left on their holiday that would have been taken as a jab at the Waka Waka singer.

Pique told his buddies, “I feel younger,” after he began seeing a 23-year-old PR student, according to a source close to the athlete.

The athlete’s comments are thought to be a jab at the 45-year-old singer, who was 10 years younger than the 35-year-old football player.

Some rumours claim that Pique even took Marti to Shakira’s rumoured favourite eating establishment in the European city, where they were photographed sharing a kiss.

Two months after splitting from the Colombian singer, Pique made his relationship with Marti, a former employee of his production business Kosmos, official.

