Gerard Pique, Shakira's ex, makes fun of her age difference

Gerard Pique, Shakira’s ex, makes fun of her age difference

Gerard Pique, Shakira’s ex, makes fun of her age difference

Gerard Pique, Shakira’s ex, makes fun of her age difference

  • Gerard Pique has started dating 23-year-old PR student Clara Chia Marti
  • . He is said to have told friends, “I feel younger,” after starting dating the young PR student.
  • The sports star’s remarks are believed to be a dig at Shakira’s age gap.
Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique quietly made fun of the singer for their 10-year age difference, months after their breakup.

According to a Marca Magazine article, the Barcelona player brought her new partner Clara Chia Marti on a vacation to Paris.

Pique is rumoured to have muttered something after the new couple left on their holiday that would have been taken as a jab at the Waka Waka singer.

Pique told his buddies, “I feel younger,” after he began seeing a 23-year-old PR student, according to a source close to the athlete.

The athlete’s comments are thought to be a jab at the 45-year-old singer, who was 10 years younger than the 35-year-old football player.

Some rumours claim that Pique even took Marti to Shakira’s rumoured favourite eating establishment in the European city, where they were photographed sharing a kiss.

Two months after splitting from the Colombian singer, Pique made his relationship with Marti, a former employee of his production business Kosmos, official.

Also Read

Shakira seems to criticize Gerard Pique in song amid allegations of cheating
Shakira seems to criticize Gerard Pique in song amid allegations of cheating

Shakira seems to criticize Gerard Pique in song amid allegations of cheating....

