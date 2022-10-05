Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a bully and joke

Gigi Hadid calls Kanye a ‘joke’ and a ‘bully’ for attacking Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Ye mocked Karefa-dress Johnson’s sense in his posts and laughed, “This is not a fashion person,” before sharing the foreboding caption, “This spells war.”

Kanye West criticised a critic of his contentious “White Lives Matter” tees, and Gigi Hadid called the rapper a “joke” and a “bully” for doing so.

After Kanye attacked stylist and contributing editor at global Vogue Gabriella Karefa-Johnson online, Bella Hadid’s model sister Gigi Hadid retaliated.

You wish you had a percentage of her intellect’. Gigi Hadid continued: ‘You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s** she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.’

Black Lives Matter is a social movement started by rapper 2 Chainz to protest social and racial injustices aimed at his own community. The rapper, 45, ignited outrage on Monday after showcasing the clothing at his Paris Fashion Week show before doubling down on his claims and dismissing Black Lives Matter on Instagram the following day.

Ye then criticised Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a stylist and contributing editor at global Vogue, for calling his products “indefensible behaviour” in a series of posts.

