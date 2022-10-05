Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a bully and joke

Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a bully and joke

Articles
Advertisement
Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a bully and joke

Gigi Hadid called Kanye West a bully and joke

Advertisement
  •  Gigi Hadid calls Kanye a ‘joke’ and a ‘bully’ for attacking Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.
  • The Vogue contributing editor was called out for calling his products “indefensible behaviour” in a series of posts.
  • Ye mocked Karefa-dress Johnson’s sense in his posts and laughed, “This is not a fashion person,” before sharing the foreboding caption, “This spells war.”
Advertisement

Kanye West criticised a critic of his contentious “White Lives Matter” tees, and Gigi Hadid called the rapper a “joke” and a “bully” for doing so.

After Kanye attacked stylist and contributing editor at global Vogue Gabriella Karefa-Johnson online, Bella Hadid’s model sister Gigi Hadid retaliated.

You wish you had a percentage of her intellect’. Gigi Hadid continued: ‘You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your s** she might be the only person that could save u. As if the “honor” of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.’

Black Lives Matter is a social movement started by rapper 2 Chainz to protest social and racial injustices aimed at his own community. The rapper, 45, ignited outrage on Monday after showcasing the clothing at his Paris Fashion Week show before doubling down on his claims and dismissing Black Lives Matter on Instagram the following day.

Ye then criticised Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a stylist and contributing editor at global Vogue, for calling his products “indefensible behaviour” in a series of posts.

Ye mocked Karefa-dress Johnson’s sense in his posts and laughed, “This is not a fashion person,” before sharing the foreboding caption, “This spells war.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Gigi Hadid spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio at same hotel
Gigi Hadid spotted with Leonardo DiCaprio at same hotel

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted at the same hotel during...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Netflix to start streaming SAG Awards from next year
Netflix to start streaming SAG Awards from next year
Sumbul Touqeer's uncle wants her to be careful from Tina Datta
Sumbul Touqeer's uncle wants her to be careful from Tina Datta
Isha Sesay opens up about having a baby and becoming a single mother at the age of 47
Isha Sesay opens up about having a baby and becoming a single mother at the age of 47
Meredith Grey Declares 'Change Is Good' as She Says Goodby to Seattle
Meredith Grey Declares 'Change Is Good' as She Says Goodby to Seattle
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Saboor Aly shows off her ethereal charm in festive red clothes
Sinitta uses fake age on dating app
Sinitta uses fake age on dating app
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story