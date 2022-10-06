Gigi Hadid praises Leonardo DiCaprio for visiting Europe

Gigi “likes” that her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio is causal and easy.

The couple have been “spending time together privately privately.”

Hadid is grateful he came into her life during Paris Fashion Week.

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly received praise from Gigi Hadid for visiting Europe during her Paris Fashion Week performance.

According to a source who spoke to news sources, the supermodel “likes” how “causal and easy” her romance with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is.

One source told Us Weekly that “Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now,” while another said that the couple has been “had covert meets” and “spending time together secretly.”

The first insider added, “Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it’s exactly what she needed. Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy.”

“It’s going well so far,” the insiders claim.

“They’re very into each other and are seeing where things go.”

The two, who initially ignited romance rumours in September, are “not serious by any means, more so just having fun and getting to know each other,” according to the second source.

