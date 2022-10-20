Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gina Prince-Bythewood: Making characters like me is hard

Gina Prince-Bythewood: Making characters like me is hard

Articles
Advertisement
Gina Prince-Bythewood: Making characters like me is hard

Gina Prince-Bythewood discusses the value of creating films that emphasise in an interview. Creation of realm of The Woman King is Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Advertisement
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood discusses the value of creating films that emphasise the strength.
  • The woman who created the realm of The Woman King is Gina Prince-Bythewood.
  • She claims that hearing about people from different cultures helps people understand.
Advertisement

Gina Prince-Bythewood discusses the value of creating films that emphasise in an interview. Creation of realm of The Woman King is Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Gina Prince-Bythewood is a well-known Hollywood actor best known for the romantic comedy Love & Basketball, but she is currently broadening her horizons and choosing issues with cultural sensitivity. She claims that hearing about people from different cultures helps people understand and learn more.

The director, a former basketball player, is known for such films as Love & Basketball, The Old Guard, and The Women King, which reflects real-life events on film.

“I’m ecstatic to be able to share The Women King’s story. Finding characters who look like me while working on Hollywood films is really difficult for me. Actually, Prince-Bythewood informs us over a zoom call, “It is quite difficult.

And that has put her on the right track to alter the story. “In my opinion, a film’s cultural distinctiveness is what makes it unique. It remains universal despite this. We can all relate to the themes that are still there, such as sisterhood, faith, love, and grief. I enjoy viewing movies about people from other cultures because I feel like I’m learning something new (new things). The Woman King’s director chose Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu to lead the historical tale of the all-female army that protected West Africa’s Kingdom of Dahomey for centuries. “And I feel like I’m being pulled into worlds that I didn’t know about,” the director says.

Also Read

Viola Davis and Woman King’s director defend against boycott
Viola Davis and Woman King’s director defend against boycott

The Woman King actress Viola Davis and director Gina Prince-Bythewood are speaking...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story