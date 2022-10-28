‘Girls5eva’ is coming back on Netflix for third season

Girls5eva will return for a third season, but not to its initial streaming home, Peacock.

Netflix has purchased co-exclusive rights to the first two seasons.

Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell star.

Following the conclusion of its second season, the show was reportedly discreetly cancelled at Peacock in June before finding a new home at Netflix, according to sources.

The makers of Girls5eva said in a statement that they “cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire.”

Girls5eva centres on the titular female group, who had a single hit in the early 2000s before splitting up.

But when a well-known rapper samples their lone song, the band’s four surviving members—the fifth having perished in a “infinity pool accident” years earlier—try to stage a return.

It features Sara Bareilles as the dependable Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry as the oddball Wickie, Busy Philipps as the forgetful Summer, and Paula Pell as the tenacious Gloria.

Daniel Breaker, Andrew Rannells, Jonathan Hadary, and Dean Winters all appear frequently. The band begins creating their own songs, makes a second album, and organizes their frequently chaotic personal lives over the course of the first two seasons.

The second season finale sees the band embark on a new tour despite Dawn’s recently found pregnancy.

Despite earning positive reviews from critics and Meredith Scardino receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show’s pilot, Peacock allegedly decided not to order a third season of Girls5eva.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was created at NBC before migrating to the streaming service, where it enjoyed a successful four-season run before coming to an end with an interactive special. Producer Fey is no new to seeing series shift to Netflix.

Scardino developed Girls5eva for Universal Television. Along with Fey, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner, and Eric Gurian, Scardino also acts as the showrunner and executive producers.

The infectiously catchy in-universe music for Girls5eva is also written by Fey’s spouse, Richmond. With contributions to 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Great News, and Mr. Mayor, Carlock frequently works with Fey.