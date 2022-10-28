Godzilla Day features screenings, King Trivia, and more

Fans of the franchise can participate in a variety of entertaining events.

As Toho International has announced several kaiju-sized festivities for this year’s Godzilla Day, fans of the beloved King of the Monsters can rejoice.

Fans of the franchise can participate in a variety of entertaining events on November 3, including movie screenings, access to exclusive gaming content, and food-related promotions.

In honor of the holiday honoring the titular monster on November 3, Fathom Events will screen the popular 2002 movie Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla in a limited number of theatres.

Along with the monster-battle action movie’s theatrical debut, Toho International and Alamo Drafthouse will also screen the first Godzilla movie from 1954, offering fans the chance to see where it all started.

The movie will be shown with subtitles in both its original Japanese and English versions.

Toho International will collaborate with King Trivia, a live online pub quiz experience, to host trivia events based around the King of the Monsters throughout the week of November 3 in honor of the brand’s enduring heritage, in addition to the re-releases of a few films from the franchise.

The social party game Blankos Block Party, which has a partnership with Toho as well, will include playable versions of the iconic series characters Godzilla, Mothra, and Mecha-Godzilla.

This year, Jade City Foods is back with its Godzilla-themed hot sauce in a variety of flavours found in the 16-Piece Godzilla Hot Sauce Collector’s Set, which is now offered for sale for $235.

In addition to the various hot sauces, Jade City Foods offers $50 Godzilla-themed coffees and a 5-Pack of Godzilla Dry Rub to customers.

The Godzilla-Sized Pastrami Sandwich, which will be served from October 31 to November 5 at Los Angeles’ Langer’s Deli, also contributes to the celebration of the franchise.

On October 29, November 3, and November 5, Irvine, California’s Honey & Butter Macarons will also participate by allowing fans to purchase customized Godzilla Macarons in addition to other goods and displays in their store.

Additionally, FYE, a retail establishment, honors the franchise by giving away lots of goodies including candy, energy drinks, and activity kits.

Finally, Yokocho, a throwback ramen restaurant with headquarters in London, serves dishes with a King of the Monsters theme.

Retailers are also joining in on the fun by offering additional items, including as three limited-edition Mattel Hot Wheels cars and a seven-piece Crunchyroll collection, which includes characters like Mechagodzilla and Biollante, among others.

Fans can also purchase extra goods from Kinokuniya Book Stores, Super7 and Mondo Collectibles action figures, Cavity Colors and Heroes & Villains clothes, and other shops and websites.

According to Lora Cohn, Managing Director of Toho International, “Godzilla’s long history has shaped the world of pop culture and monster fandom for nearly 70 years.”

“Godzilla means so much to generations all over the world, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with incredible collaborators to honor the world’s most famed and destructive prehistoric sea monster by offering our fans a chance to participate in screenings, gaming contests, and more for this year’s Godzilla Day,” the statement reads.

Fans are in for a major surprise as it seems like this year’s Godzilla Day is going all out in honor of the eponymous creature with contributions from numerous restaurants, retail chains, and theatrical groups.

With so many events planned for fans, there’s no doubt that when November 3 finally arrives, Godzilla will rule supreme everywhere.

On November 3, alone, fans will be able to commemorate Godzilla Day.

Below is the official trailer for Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla at Fathom Events.

