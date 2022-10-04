Govind Namdev says filming intimate scenes makes him closer to his family

Govind Namdev made his acting debut as a corrupt cop in 1992’s Shola Aur Shabnam.

He said that he loved his wife and kids even more after playing villainous characters.

Govind said that filming violent scenes brought him closer to his family.

Govind Namdev is known for playing negative characters in Hindi movies and TV shows. He has said that playing a criminal on screen has made him a better person. Govind made his acting debut in David Dhawan’s Shola Aur Shabnam in 1992 as a crooked cop. Since then, he has become a well-known Bollywood bad guy. Even though he has played many good characters in his movies, it was the bad ones that had the biggest effect on his life.

Govind said in a recent interview that acting in scenes where he raped or killed someone brought him closer to his family because it made him feel like a bad person. He said that being a bad guy made him love his wife and kids even more.

He told news channel, “The more I raped, murdered, misbehaved onscreen, the more I got close to my family. Films and playing negative characters have changed me in a positive way. Before coming into films I was a very different person. I wasn’t the person I am today. I was a very short-tempered and aggressive young lad. However, as I did more and more negative roles on screen, I saw a change in my personality.”

He added, “Whenever I shot very intense, negative scenes like murdering someone, or raping someone, I loved my wife and kids even more than before. Because the thought of someone being so cruel used to constantly trigger me. I used to question myself on how someone can be so bad as to rape or commit the crime.”

