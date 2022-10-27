Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton turns Matrix Awards into date night

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani walked the red carpet in style.

They were attending the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City.

their most recent appearance on a red carpet was in June at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.

The 2022 Matrix Awards were transformed into a romantic night by Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Watch them arrive at the New York City event in style.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made the delightful retreat to the red carpet.

On October 26 in New York City, the country singer and performer of “Don’t Speak” walked the red carpet in elegance. Blake and Gwen’s outing is unusual because their most recent appearance on a red carpet was in June at the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.

Blake wore pants and a jacket, as well as a vest, tie, and shoes, for the outing. Gwen, meantime, was dressed to the nines in a floral little dress and a crystal-encrusted rose-shaped clutch.

Blake and Gwen’s rosy affair, which started after they connected on The Voice, appears to be centred around roses on a regular basis. In addition to having her wedding bouquet beautifully preserved following their July 2021 nuptials, Gwen also received an assortment of pink, lavender, and orange flowers from Blake earlier this month in honour of her 53rd birthday.

