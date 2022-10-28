Blake Shelton is one of Gwen Stefani’s numerous accomplishments.

Wednesday night saw New York Women in Communications’ 52nd Annual Matrix Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. Her Grammy-nominated boyfriend introduced the multitalented woman. He was “thrilled” and “super proud” of his wife.

After an emotional speech, 46-year-old Stefani accepted her medal. She thanked her spouse first.”

“My favorite award is marrying Blake Shelton. Incredible. I don’t understand Blake’s comments. You’re adorable “Stefani, 53, kissed Shelton before speaking.

The No Doubt singer then revealed her modest roots in Anaheim, California, where her career took off.

“I’m shocked to be recognized tonight. “Why me?” I ponder. I’m baffled. How was I so lucky? “she said. “I didn’t have great dreams—they were little, teeny-tiny dreams—and I was really naïve,” she said, adding that her elder brother, No Doubt’s Eric, “saved” her.

Stefani also discussed how dyslexia has influenced her career. Dyslexia has challenged me, but I think it’s made me who I am. My first song showed me I could compose. “It occurred, and I realized something.”

The Grammy winner joked that she “taught the whole world how to spell “bananas”” in her 2004 hit song “Hollaback Girl” despite her ailment.

“I am glad and pleased to speak about my fantastic wife and duet partner today, as she is recognized for putting women at the forefront and championing women continually throughout her remarkable career,” he said. “Gwen is a legend, mother, singer, and entrepreneur.”

