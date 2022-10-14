Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hadiqa Kiani’s mother passed away

Hadiqa Kiani’s mother passed away

Articles
Advertisement
Hadiqa Kiani’s mother passed away

Hadiqa Kiani’s mother passed away

Advertisement

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani shared the sad news about her mother with her fans. Her mother, who was ill for the past few days, passed away.

In a recent Instagram post, Hadiqa Kiani’s management announced her mother’s passing, as they recalled the most memorable accomplishments of the late Khawar Kiani.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Advertisement

Hadiqa frequently posts photos of her mum on social media since they are so close.

She is seen visiting her mother in the hospital while chatting with her about the valuable contributions she is making to the flood relief effort.

But Kiani’s love for her mother was limitless, and she praised her with words sweeter than honey. The well-known singer is the best example of a good person.

Netizens mourned sad reactions after the sad news went viral on social media. Under Kiani’s post, a lot of prayers and praises started rolling in.

Advertisement

Also Read

Hadiqa Kiani shares emotional post with her mother 
Hadiqa Kiani shares emotional post with her mother 

Hadiqa Kiani, a singer from Pakistan. She is unique in her field....

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Iqra Aziz gorgeous pictures with her adorable sisters
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, ‘burning their careers alive’
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't
Nick Jonas was concerned that premature baby Malti wouldn't "make it"
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's half-sister made a new dig at Prince Harry
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
Freiha Altaf’s Son Turhan James beautiful wedding pictures
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
BAFTA release the complete award nominations list
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story