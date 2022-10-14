Hadiqa Kiani’s mother passed away

Pakistani singer Hadiqa Kiani shared the sad news about her mother with her fans. Her mother, who was ill for the past few days, passed away.

In a recent Instagram post, Hadiqa Kiani’s management announced her mother’s passing, as they recalled the most memorable accomplishments of the late Khawar Kiani.

Hadiqa frequently posts photos of her mum on social media since they are so close.

She is seen visiting her mother in the hospital while chatting with her about the valuable contributions she is making to the flood relief effort.

But Kiani’s love for her mother was limitless, and she praised her with words sweeter than honey. The well-known singer is the best example of a good person.

Netizens mourned sad reactions after the sad news went viral on social media. Under Kiani’s post, a lot of prayers and praises started rolling in.

