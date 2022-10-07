Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid are Kanye West’s latest targets

Kanye has attacked Gigi and Hailey for standing up for Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

The Vogue editor had spoken out against Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ statement.

He turned the tables on them with a picture of his ex-girlfriend Vinetria.

Kanye West is back in attack mode, this time targeting models Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber for banding together to support a Vogue editor who Kanye is said to have tormented online.

Kanye attacked Gigi and Hailey for standing up for Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, a Vogue journalist who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” statement at Paris Fashion Week this week, in a lengthy spam session on Thursday.

Although Kanye had already reacted to Gigi and Hailey’s support for Gabriella before, he turned the tables on them once more by using a picture of his ex-girlfriend, model Vinetria, to claim that she is being overlooked in favour of models like Gigi and Hailey.

In his fiery message, Kanye wrote: “Vinetria you are the culture’s favourite “THEEYYY” threw a mask on you at YZY SZN 9 when I wasn’t looking “THEEYY” don’t want undeniable beautiful black woman to be put on their rightful throne…”

He then appeared to refer to Gabriella as an 'industry plant', saying: "They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level non fashion industry plant." Advertisement The Donda hitmaker made headlines earlier this week when he rallied behind the 'White Lives Matter' slogan, claiming that the Black Lives Matter movement was a 'scam'.

