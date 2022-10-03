Hailey Bieber looking stunning in black leather jacket on Sunday

Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber, nailed street style in Beverly Hills on Sunday and looked absolutely lovely doing it.

The 25-year-old supermodel and entrepreneur was photographed sporting drawstring sweatpants and an oversized black leather bomber jacket.

Mrs. Bieber carried a pair of skinny, black Oliver Peoples sunglasses from the company’s collaboration with Fai Khadra as she strolled around the streets.

Hailey’s casual outfit complemented her glossy black manicure perfectly, and she finished the look with a pair of black sneakers.

The front strands of her thick brunette hair were tucked behind her ears and separated in the middle.

Additionally on Sunday, Bieber showed up on Instagram to interact with her 48.4 million fans by displaying a carousel of the day’s best photos.

She looked stunning in an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood coral-colored halter dress.

