  Hailey Bieber posts Kylie Jenner a witch to celebrate 'Spooky Season'
Hailey Bieber posts Kylie Jenner a witch to celebrate ‘Spooky Season’

Hailey Bieber posts Kylie Jenner a witch to celebrate ‘Spooky Season’

Articles
Hailey Bieber posts Kylie Jenner a witch to celebrate ‘Spooky Season’

'Struggled with a little PTSD' Hailey Bieber says

  • Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting ready for “spooky season”.
  • The couple appears to be filming a Halloween-themed episode of Bieber’s vlog Who’s In My Bathroom.
  • They’re seen in a bathtub dressed as witches and skeletons.
Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are preparing for the “spooky season.” Bieber, 25, shared a photo of Jenner lounging in a bathtub while decked out as a green-faced witch on Wednesday.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is pictured snuggling a skeleton while surrounded by eerie candles and bats, which only serves to heighten the fright.

In a different picture shared on her Instagram Story, Bieber wrote, “Somehow we ended up here…” and included the hashtag, “#Whosinmybathroom,” and a number of emojis associated with Halloween.

Bieber’s well-known chat show-style YouTube vlog series is called Who’s in My Bathroom, so fans were thrilled to hear that the pair might be shooting a Halloween-themed episode.

One of these people was her mother, Kris Jenner, who asked, “OMG, what’s happening over there?”

In contrast, Bieber chose to wear a striped red crop top with a pointed black witches hat accented with a silver buckle.

