Hailey Bieber posts Kylie Jenner a witch to celebrate ‘Spooky Season’

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are preparing for the “spooky season.” Bieber, 25, shared a photo of Jenner lounging in a bathtub while decked out as a green-faced witch on Wednesday.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, is pictured snuggling a skeleton while surrounded by eerie candles and bats, which only serves to heighten the fright.
In a different picture shared on her Instagram Story, Bieber wrote, “Somehow we ended up here…” and included the hashtag, “#Whosinmybathroom,” and a number of emojis associated with Halloween.
Bieber’s well-known chat show-style YouTube vlog series is called Who’s in My Bathroom, so fans were thrilled to hear that the pair might be shooting a Halloween-themed episode.
One of these people was her mother, Kris Jenner, who asked, “OMG, what’s happening over there?”
In contrast, Bieber chose to wear a striped red crop top with a pointed black witches hat accented with a silver buckle.
