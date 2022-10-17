Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez ends their conflict

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez embraced as they posed for the camera at Academy Museum Gala.

They were said to have feuded over their shared love of singer Justin Bieber.

They were all smiles at the star-studded Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday night.

Long-standing rumours about the celebrities’ feud center on their common love of singer Justin Bieber.

Before breaking up in 2018, before Bieber and the model were married, Gomez had a protracted on-and-off relationship with the Canadian singer for years.

A photo shared by photographer Tyrell Hampton sees Bieber, 25, and Gomez, 30, embracing as they pose for the camera.

“Plot twist,” Hamton captioned the eyebrow-raising photo, which has quickly fueled social media chatter about the state of the women’s relationship.

“Nature is healing,” quipped fashion editor Chrissy Rutherford, while 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman commented, “Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic.”

