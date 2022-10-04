Hailey Bieber wants to hit paparazzi cars with a bat

Advertisement
  • Hailey Bieber frequently thinks about using a baseball bat to smash paparazzi automobiles.
  • The 25-year-old model revealed her fantasy in the podcast Call Her Daddy.
  • “It’s the feeling of hitting a breaking point, of I can’t stand it anymore,” she said.
Hailey Bieber frequently thinks about using a baseball bat to smash paparazzi automobiles.

The 25-year-old model revealed her fantasy in the podcast Call Her Daddy, “Sometimes when there’s paparazzi following me, I have a flash in my head of like getting out with a baseball bat and literally destroying their car,” she told the host Alex Cooper.

Pointing out that the paparazzi even followed her to the studio before the interview, “It makes me so annoyed that I’m like one of these days I swear to God I’m going to get out of the car with a fucking baseball bat,” Bieber continued.

Although the Rhode founder said, she had no plans to do that, “This is a hypothetical situation, by the way,” she clarified.

However, the model confessed to constant surveillance by paparazzi leaving her restless, “It happens all the time. I know that’s going to happen if I’m in LA. There’s not many ways to avoid it — they just sit at the bottom of my street,” she said.

“It’s the feeling of hitting a breaking point, of I can’t stand it anymore,” she added

Next Story