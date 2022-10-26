Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hailey Bieber will never compete Kardashian-Jenner sisters

Hailey Bieber will never compete Kardashian-Jenner sisters

Articles
Advertisement
Hailey Bieber will never compete Kardashian-Jenner sisters

Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Advertisement
  • Hailey Bieber discussed her skincare line with the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference.
  • The supermodel said she will not let “competition gets under her skin”.
  • Justin Bieber’s wife cited Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow as her business role models.
Advertisement

Recently, Hailey Bieber commented on parallels between her Rhode skincare line and that of Kim Kardashian’s SKKN and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin, stating that she will not let “competition gets under her skin”.

“The thing about competition is that there’s space for everybody and I really do believe that,” Hailey stated at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference on Monday.

The supermodel continued, “Those women are amazing and they’re some of my closest friends and I really love all of their brands, and I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they’ve also really done the same for me.”

Additionally, Justin Bieber’s wife stated that she never tried to “compare her skincare product to others” because “I care so much about the individuality of the brand”.

“I just think there’s space for everybody to succeed and thrive,” added the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, Hailey disclosed that Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow were her business role models.

Advertisement

“They’re people that have taken something where they were really passionate about the space or saw a white space they wanted to fill,” she remarked.

Also Read

Hailey Bieber opposes Kanye West’s anti-Semitic speech following the nose job diss
Hailey Bieber opposes Kanye West’s anti-Semitic speech following the nose job diss

Hailey Bieber addressed Kanye West's anti-Semitism comments in an Instagram Story. The...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story