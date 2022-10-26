Hailey Bieber will never compete Kardashian-Jenner sisters

Hailey Bieber discussed her skincare line with the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference.

The supermodel said she will not let “competition gets under her skin”.

Justin Bieber’s wife cited Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow as her business role models.

Advertisement

Recently, Hailey Bieber commented on parallels between her Rhode skincare line and that of Kim Kardashian’s SKKN and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin, stating that she will not let “competition gets under her skin”.

“The thing about competition is that there’s space for everybody and I really do believe that,” Hailey stated at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference on Monday.

The supermodel continued, “Those women are amazing and they’re some of my closest friends and I really love all of their brands, and I would never not support their brands and cheer them on because they’ve also really done the same for me.”

Additionally, Justin Bieber’s wife stated that she never tried to “compare her skincare product to others” because “I care so much about the individuality of the brand”.

“I just think there’s space for everybody to succeed and thrive,” added the 25-year-old.

Meanwhile, Hailey disclosed that Jessica Alba and Gwyneth Paltrow were her business role models.

Advertisement

“They’re people that have taken something where they were really passionate about the space or saw a white space they wanted to fill,” she remarked.