Hailey Piper’s horror novel “A Light Most Hateful” will be adapted

‘A Light Most Hateful’ by Piper, is a horror story about friendship and survival.

The narrative opens with Olivia and Sunflower.

‘A Light Most Hateful’ by Piper, which Titan Books has acquired, is an eldritch horror story about friendship and survival in which “…the female experience turns monstrous.”

The narrative opens with Olivia and Sunflower, Olivia having moved away from home three years prior only to find herself in a hopeless position in a little Pennsylvanian village.

When a terrifying storm comes barreling into town one night, with “…a mind-bending monster in tow,” Olivia understands she’ll have to survive the “…people imprisoned by the storm’s supernatural powers” if she wants to ever make peace with her parents or find Sunflower.

Unfortunately for Olivia, this evil threatens not only her relationships but also reality itself. Olivia believes Sunflower is more to blame for the storm and its monster than anything else.

Giving and receiving have characterized this Halloween season, and this year’s terror has been more potent in the hands of its final females.

As for what the neighbourhood might anticipate, according to sources, producer of The Equalizer Tony Eldridge has optioned the film rights to upcoming horror book A Light Most Hateful by Bram Stoker Award-winning author Hailey Piper.

We request original content, more women, and gore, and the gods of entertainment grant our requests! She elaborated on the issues in her book and the connection between women and the genre in her conversation with Piper.

Producer of the Denzel Washington-starring The Equalizer movies, Eldridge, said of this new collaboration that it was “[e]dgy and scary as hell,” adding that “Hailey Piper’s dark tale blasts the reader down a twisted rabbit hole of shifting realities and shatters mirror after mirror,” calling the author “one of the most unique and imaginative voices in contemporary horror.”

Although we enjoy reboots and remakes of popular franchises, there is always a strong demand for original ideas.

Let’s keep this going after a year that saw the release of Fresh by Mimi Cave and Jojo T. Gibb, Chloe Okuno’s debut feature film Watcher, starring Maika Monroe and her own script adaptation, and Shana Feste’s Run Sweetheart Run.

In an interview, author Piper discusses the gut-wrenching, squirm-inducing magic that occurs in the genre when women write and direct it, saying:

“Women and horror share a special bond, both indulging in and facing all kinds of dread. I’m excited to share this heart-pounding story of how our place in life can sour into a monster, and the lengths we might go to survive and escape it.”

Award-winning trans author Piper writes in a distinctive and visceral style that celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community as well as all things terrifying, from unsettling body horror to ancient gods.

Piper is a writer to keep an eye on with a total of seven novels and novellas that have been published, more than 80 short stories, and two forthcoming books, one of which is already being adapted for the big screen.

She comments on the film rights: “To be working with Tony Eldridge makes me very happy! He invests A Light Most Hateful in the hands of someone with a lot of enthusiasm and care.”