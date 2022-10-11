Halle Berry’s humorous response to a fan’s criticism of Catwoman

Catwoman has reportedly been called among “the worst blockbusters” ever made.

Halle Berry responded to a fan who was “shocked” to find out that Catwoman was slammed.

Halle Berry recently responded to a fan who was “shocked” to learn that the 2004 critics’ choice for worst movie was the actress’ film Catwoman.

According to Independent, Berry portrayed a lead character in a film with “cat-like” abilities that was based on a “famous DC Comics antagonist”.

But according to other reports, Catwoman is one of “the worst blockbusters” ever created.

“When I first seen this when I was a child, I really thought this was the best movie in the world so imagine my shock when I grew up and found out everyone hated it???” a Twitter user commented alongside a brief clip from the film.

A little while later, the Oscar-winning actress retweeted the post with the symbol for smiling while sobbing and added the clever message, “Imagine mine.”

Berry pondered on the failure of Catwoman while discussing it on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year., “I wasn’t disappointed but it seemed like the people were. I worked really hard to be a Catwoman. I learned Brazilian martial art – capoeira. I did the work.”

“The disappointing element was that I didn’t write or direct it. I merely played the actress in it. But I have carried the burden of that movie with me for all these years. And strangely, whatever success it had or didn’t seem to be all my fault,” she said.

