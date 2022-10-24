Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as inspiration behind her songs

Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her songs.

Alanis Morissette is credited by Halsey as being the source of inspiration for her “best f-k you” songs.

The singer acknowledged the headlining act for having influenced her songwriting over the years when taking the stage at the Hollywood Bowl for the “We Can Survive” concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Halsey, who utilizes the she/they pronouns, said, “[She trained me] my whole life how to make the best ‘f-k you’ songs of all time.

I believe that I would not have produced what is currently the biggest song of my career if it weren’t for her “f-k you” tunes. After assuring the crowd that their 2018 hit song “Without Me” was “very Alanis-esque,” Halsey, 28, started singing.

This song’s lyrics, include “You know I’m the one who put you up there. Does it ever become lonely in the sky, Name? It was made public after Halsey and G-highly Eazy’s publicized split.

The “No Limit” rapper, 33, and the “Him & I” collaborators broke up in 2018 amid reports that he had been unfaithful after dating for more than a year.

Other memorable “f-k you” songs Halsey has written since then include “You Should Be Sad,” “Nightmare,” and “Killing Boys.”

For her 2020 album, “Manic,” the singer chose Morissette, 48, to sing “Alanis’ Interlude,” a song that promotes both sexual and professional empowerment.

During Morissette’s headlining act on Saturday night, which also included favorites including “Ironic,” “You Oughta Know,” “Hand in My Pocket,” “You Learn,” and “Thank U,” the two of them sang it live on stage together.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and Audacy collaborated to produce the ninth annual “We Can Survive” concert, which celebrated the ability of music to unite people and promote mental health and suicide prevention. Tate McRae, One Republic, Weezer, and Garbage were among the other acts that performed that night.

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo said to Page Six backstage before the performance why his band wanted to support the event: “The lineup was so good, it’s at the Hollywood Bowl and for a worthy cause.” We weren’t able to refuse.

Shirley Manson, a member of the band Garbage, commented, saying, “We’ve written a number of songs about this kind of issue… We discuss topics that most people don’t really want to touch.

“I think it’s one of the reasons why we’ve enjoyed such a lengthy career,” she concluded. In a funny way, I believe that has forged a really strong bond with a fan base and a culture. To be honest, it’s a privilege to speak for others that lack the same kind of platform as us.

Halsey, on the other hand, has long been outspoken about her own battles with mental health, both in interviews and on social media.

The “Bad at Love” singer recently admitted to experiencing “deep melancholy,” telling their Instagram followers that they frequently question whether they made the “wrong” decision in choosing their life.

According to Halsey, who has a 1-year-old son named Ender with filmmaker Alev Aydin, “I realize that often there is a deep melancholy inside of me that no amount of worldly pleasure can touch, a loneliness, an emptiness,” at the time.

“I frequently question if I made the incorrect life decision for myself. And its weight is oppressive. I’m sorry that sadness has influenced my work in a way that hasn’t furthered anything other than my own hatred of myself.

