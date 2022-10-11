Advertisement
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Mahira Khan were criticised for hugging







  • The Legend of Maula Jatt is the most anticipated film in Pakistani cinema.
  • The trailer garnered over 60 million views across social media platforms.
  • Netizens mocked Abbasi’s stance on Islam, calling him a “Disco Maulvi”.
The Legend of Maula Jatt, the most anticipated film in Pakistani cinema, was directed by Bilal Lashari, and its trailer garnered over 60 million views across social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, before its official release.

The Iconic Maula Jatt is reportedly the most expensive film produced by the Pakistani film industry, with A-list performers such as Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, and Gohar Rasheed, among others.

Recently, the team convened at Koel Cafe for the press event. However, the Humsafar celebrity and the Alif star have gained notice after being caught cuddling.

The netizens are responding to the popular image while mocking Hamza Ali Abbasi’s stance on Islam. Haters also referred to him as a “Disco Maulvi.”

Take a look at the remarks:

Yunus Malik produced the Punjabi-language version of the 1979 hit Maula Jatt. The Legend of Maula Jatt’s dialogues were written by Nasir Adeeb, while Lashari was responsible for the script. Initially, the film was scheduled to be released in 2019, but legal issues that were later overcome delayed its release.

Public criticized Hamza Ali Abbasi for his statement regarding music in Islam
Public criticized Hamza Ali Abbasi for his statement regarding music in Islam

Abdullah Qureshi has quit the music due to a spiritual revelation. Netizens...

