Hamza Ali Abbasi is an artist, and his personal life has been in the news a lot more than his work. He is a great actor who knows how to choose good scripts. He always picks the best and never fails to impress when he’s on screen, whether it’s on TV or in a movie theatre, but his personal opinions always get more attention than his projects. When Hamza Ali Abbasi said he was going to stop acting for a while.

Alif was Hamza Ali Abbasi’s last project. Even though he’s busy promoting his movie The Legend of Maula Jatt right now, it was shot a long time ago. Hamza has said that he will only take acting jobs where the script doesn’t go against the limits he has set for himself. But when he talks about anything on social media, people often say that he is using religion to get attention for himself.

Maliha Rehman asked Hamza Ali Abbasi how he feels when people say that he uses religion to get attention. Hamza’s answer was very interesting. He said that if you want to talk to people on social media, you should be used to hearing bad things said about you. You don’t have to feel hurt if you know you are right. Hamza also said that there is sometimes constructive criticism, which helps him change his mind many times.