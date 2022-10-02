Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Hamza Ali Abbasi shares his thoughts on playing ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’
  • The Legend of Maula Jatt is the most eagerly awaited movie to come out of Pakistani cinema.
  • Hamza Ali Abbasi’s portrayal of Noori Natt is undoubtedly one to look forward to.
  • The film boasts a star-studded cast made up mostly of actors people have been dying to see.
Since the announcement of ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, it has been the most eagerly awaited movie to come out of Pakistani cinema. Fans will finally get to see Hamza Ali Abbasi and Humaima Malick return with a dark and edgy bang, while their favourite actors, Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, will be working their magic as Maula and Mukho this time around in this film, which boasts a mega star cast made up mostly of actors people have been dying to see even individually in a project. As the movie gets ready to come out, the role of Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi is definitely one to look forward to.

Legend Of Maula Jatt is biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie
Legend Of Maula Jatt is biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie

The Legend Of Maula Jatt is the biggest forthcoming Pakistani movie which...

Bilal Lashari, known for his work on Waar, is also a close friend of Hamza Ali Abbasi and is the film’s director.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that Bilal had told him the narrative and that he was eager to take on the role of Mustafa Qureshi’s famed Noori Natt.

Hamza was questioned about why he chose to play Noori rather than Maua, the hero of the story. He was tempted to choose Maula over Noori because Maula is unquestionably the protagonist and the movie is titled for him.

Hamza claimed that Noori’s persona had a lot more performance room and was not as stiff as Maula. So Noori is unquestionably Hamza’s pick. Hamza added that Noori Natt is like the Joker from Batman and has his own significance.

Superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi returns with ‘Maula Jatt’
Superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi returns with ‘Maula Jatt’

The Legend of Maula Jatt is Hamza Ali Abbasi's magnum achievement after...

