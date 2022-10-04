Hamza Ali Abbasi wants to join the Industry again?

Hamza Ali said that he would make a comeback on TV instead of in movies.

Earlier he said that he had quit the entertainment business.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, a great actor, recently hinted that we might see him on TV again. He said that he would make a comeback on TV instead of in movies because movies do too much to show how glamorous they are.

Advertisement

Hamza Ali Abbasi is a Pakistani actor and director who works in both movies and TV shows. He is known for his parts in the drama series Pyarey Afzal and Mann Mayal. The star was in two movies, Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and Waar, for which he won the 1st Film Awards for Best Star Debut Male and Best Supporting Actor. He was last seen in the drama series Alif, which aired in 2019.

A few years ago, he said that he had quit the entertainment business and would start making his own shows. But he later said that he would be willing to act in drama serials with spiritual and religious themes.

After that, he stopped acting to follow an Islamic way of life and teach his fans about it.

The star of Man Mayal often goes on YouTube to talk with his teacher and guide, Javed Ghamdi, about different Islamic topics.

It was just recently announced that he will shine on the big screen on October 13, probably for the last time, in The Legend of Maula Jatt, a much-anticipated film by Bilal Lashari.

Also Read Hamza Ali Abbasi explains why he choose Noori Natt’s character in Maula Jatt The Legend of Maula Jatt has been the most eagerly awaited movie...