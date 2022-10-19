Hansika Motwani to tie the knot at a Jaipur palace

Hansika Motwani was famous from childhood.

Hansika Motwani was famous from childhood. The Maha actress has kept her personal life private for so long. Her wedding arrangements have leaked despite her prudence. Her December wedding is rumoured. The 450-year-old Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur may host the wedding.

India TV broadcasts Hansika Motwani’s magnificent wedding. Reports state that guest rooms are being prepped and other preparations are underway to guarantee D-Day goes successfully. The wedding date and her future spouse remain unknown despite wedding rumours. Time will reveal wedding specifics.

As a kid actor, Hansika Motwani participated in prominent series like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Son Pari, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, and Hrithik Roshan’s film Koi Mil Gaya. “How do you look at your path from kid artist to women-centric film, bringing a film to the big screen and making it a success?” She further said, “It blesses me. Fans and audiences adore me unconditionally. Exciting trip. Critics’ positive and terrible remarks have improved me. You transcend ups and downs, success and failure. To win over audiences becomes your ultimate goal. Meditation!”

Hansika Motwani’s upcoming projects include Manoj Damodharan’s Partner. The science fiction drama stars her and Aadhi. Royal Fortune Creations will back Manoj Damodharan’s directorial debut.

She’ll headline Srinivas Omkar’s My Name Is Shruthi. Mark K Robin composed the film’s soundtrack, while Kishore Boyidapu oversaw its cinematography. Ramya Burugu and Nagender Raju funded it under Vaishnavi Arts.

M Rajesh’s MY3 will also mark Hansika Motwani’s OTT debut. Mugen Rao, Shanthanu, and Ashna Zaveri will also feature.

