  Hareem Shah gets temporary bail from arrest in money laundering case
Articles
Hareem Shah, the “controversy queen” of Tiktok, was given seven days of protective bail by the Sindh High Court on Monday. This was because federal investigators were going to arrest him in a money laundering case.

This happened a few days after Fizza Hussain, who is also known as Hareem Shah, went to the highest court in the southeastern province to ask for protective bail because of the FIA investigation.

A two-person bench of the SHC told Shah to give a Rs25,000 surety that he was financially stable. Shah’s lawyer said that she had gone back to her home country and was willing to take part in the FIA investigation.

Without getting into the pros and cons of the case, the judge gave her a week of protective bail.

The Sindh High Court turned down a request last week that police not arrest TikToker Hareem Shah when she gets to Pakistan.

Justice KK Agha asked Hareem Shah if she is the same woman “who said she had laundered money.”

“SHC provided security to Hareem Shah earlier as well but she misused the orders favouring her. Stop playing games with the court,” Justice KK Agha remarked while expressing annoyance at the social media sensation.

Earlier country’s top investigation agency started looking into the scandal queen for money laundering after she posted a video of herself sitting with stacks of foreign currency.

