Hareem Shah opens up about Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death

Popular Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah usually talks about social media negativity and trolls on different shows. She has been personally trolled many times for many reasons. Hareem Shah has stopped getting involved in controversies and using social media because some people there have been mean to her.

She recently made an appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast, where she spoke about Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death. According to TikToker, Aamir Liaquat passed away due to social media hate and negativity.

Hareem stated, “People have a lot of negativity, I don’t pay heed to troll because people troll a lot, the reason why I don’t pay heed to trolls, because, I have seen many media persons who lost lives after being trolled like, recently, I saw Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was so happy and came in your show with his wife, he was fine and okay, I also talked with him along with my husband, but sooner I saw him dying, don’t you think he died because of the trolling.”

“We can ignore public’s trolling but we can’t bear trolling by someone who is closer to us like wife or husband for example if my husband will troll me or spread my nudes then I will be shattered and these things break the trust of the person and the person breaks from inside. Here is the link when Hareem Shah talks with sympathy for Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain,” she said.

Earlier, Hareem was concerned for her safety. The attorney noted that the petitioner received threats via unidentified phone calls and social media accounts.

