Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hareem Shah opens up about Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death

Hareem Shah opens up about Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death

Articles
Advertisement
Hareem Shah opens up about Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death

Hareem Shah opens up about Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death

Advertisement

Popular Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah usually talks about social media negativity and trolls on different shows. She has been personally trolled many times for many reasons. Hareem Shah has stopped getting involved in controversies and using social media because some people there have been mean to her.

She recently made an appearance on Nadir Ali’s podcast, where she spoke about Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s death. According to TikToker, Aamir Liaquat passed away due to social media hate and negativity.

Hareem stated, “People have a lot of negativity, I don’t pay heed to troll because people troll a lot, the reason why I don’t pay heed to trolls, because, I have seen many media persons who lost lives after being trolled like, recently, I saw Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was so happy and came in your show with his wife, he was fine and okay, I also talked with him along with my husband, but sooner I saw him dying, don’t you think he died because of the trolling.”

“We can ignore public’s trolling but we can’t bear trolling by someone who is closer to us like wife or husband for example if my husband will troll me or spread my nudes then I will be shattered and these things break the trust of the person and the person breaks from inside. Here is the link when Hareem Shah talks with sympathy for Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain,” she said.

Earlier, Hareem was concerned for her safety. The attorney noted that the petitioner received threats via unidentified phone calls and social media accounts.

Advertisement

Also Read

Hareem Shah receives protection after death threats
Hareem Shah receives protection after death threats

Hareem Shah petitioned the Sindh High Court for security for her protection....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Daisy Ridley has 'no idea' about Star Wars return
Daisy Ridley has 'no idea' about Star Wars return
Muneeb Butt discusses the challenges of portraying Sar E Rah's character
Muneeb Butt discusses the challenges of portraying Sar E Rah's character
Armeena Rana Khan’s new bold video set social media on fire
Armeena Rana Khan’s new bold video set social media on fire
Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be treated as senior members of the royal family
Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer be treated as senior members of the royal family
Iqra Aziz spends peaceful time with her husband Yasir Hussain
Iqra Aziz spends peaceful time with her husband Yasir Hussain
Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain’s beautiful pictures
Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain’s beautiful pictures
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story