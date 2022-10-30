Hareem Shah reveals how and where she met Bilal Shah!

Hareem Shah is a well-known Pakistani Tiktok celebrity. She is well known for her outspoken and direct demeanor. Because of her scandals and controversies, she frequently appears in the news. Her money-laundering scandal has gained widespread attention. Following her money laundering controversy, the Tiktok celebrity received criticism from viewers on her videos.

Hareem Shah recently discussed her marriage on a podcast with Nadir Ali. She described how her husband proposed to her and how they eventually wed.

Talking about it, she said, “I met my husband in Karachi, we met randomly at an event and after that we became very good friends, it was him who proposed to me, I used to like him a lot as a friend so I was shocked when he proposed me, in start I thought he’s just joking but he was serious, I said to him to send his parents to my house and that’s how it happened.”

Hareem also discussed Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who died due to social media’s negativity. She said, “people have a lot of negativity, I don’t pay heed to trolling because people troll a lot, the reason why I don’t pay heed to trolls, because, I have seen many media persons who lost lives after being trolled like, recently, I saw Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who was so happy and came in your show with his wife, he was fine and okay, I also talked with him along with my husband, but sooner I saw him dying, don’t you think he died because of the trolling.”

Added, “We can ignore public’s trolling but we can’t bear trolling by someone who is closer to us like wife or husband for example if my husband will troll me or spread my nudes then I will be shattered and these things break the trust of the person and the person breaks from inside.”