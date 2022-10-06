Hareem Shah talks about her money laundering case

Hareem Shah recently opened up about her controversial case.

She told the media that her video was just a joke.

Hareem Shah, a controversial social media star, just “cleared the air” about her ongoing money laundering case by saying that she did it as a joke.

She was accused of illegally transferring money after she posted a video of stacks of British pounds in front of her and said she had brought them from Pakistan without airport officials knowing.

After that, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sent her a subpoena, and she was reportedly questioned at their office for three hours.

This week, Hareem Shah told the media that she has told the FIA in a written statement that her video was just a joke.

This week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) also gave Hareem Shah a seven-day protective bail for a money laundering case. Justice KK Agha had already turned it down before.

This week, after her investigation by the FIA, Hareem Shah told a channel that she is not afraid of all the accusations against her and will face them bravely, just like she did with her other problems.

The unfazed TikTok star said last month that she would give the money her husband won at a casino in Malaysia to help people in Pakistan who were affected by flooding.

What do you think about the latest can of worms that Hareem Shah has opened? Does it seem to be like a prank? Leave a comment with your thoughts.

