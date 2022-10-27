Harneet Singh appreciates Iqra’s decision to withdraw from project

Iqra’s decision to cancel the deal with Feroze is appreciated by Harneet Singh.

Iqra’s decision to cancel the deal with Feroze is appreciated by Harneet Singh. Iqra Aziz has earned the respect of Indian journalists after drawing her forthcoming project with ferocity. She then views several images of violent abuse taken by Feroze’s wife as proof.

The most talked-about issue in town is the matter between Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan. Following the discovery of the ample evidence of abusive assault against Feroze Khan, all actors and other famous people banded together to support Aliza Sultan. Feroze Khan gained notoriety for his performance in the drama Khaani, in which he also played a murderous, aggressive, and abusive man.

Iqra and Feroze co-starred in the television drama Khuda or Mohbbat 3. Their drama became quite well-liked. They were all prepared to take the stage in their brand-new project, but Iqra Aziz decided to cancel it in order to stand up for Aliza Sultan and speak out against domestic abuse. Indian journalist Harneet Singh has praised the actress for making this choice in relation to this.

Taking to her Instagram she wrote ‘To stay silent in the face of injustice is to side with the oppressor. The Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 actress continued, “In lieu of the situation regarding domestic violence, I have made the difficult but necessary decision to retract my project with Feroze Khan, as a sign of support for victims of domestic abuse. I support Alizeh Sultan for seeking justice, more strength and power to you’

She wrote ‘Dear Bollywood peeps. this is how you take a stand good on you. While Fans are also appreciating Iqra for this decision. Some say she back off because she knew that no one will watch this drama ‘Ahahaha she backed off cause she knew he is gone…no one will watch this drama…you people are so.

While a drama habs is presently airing, viewers have begun to stop watching dramas starring Feroze. Dania Anwer, the actress, urged people to watch this drama after viewing it. Due to the laborious efforts of numerous other actors and directors.

Taking to her Instagram she wrote ‘‘I hope all the fans who kept asking me please tell us how was your experience… Many reasons I didn’t respond. I never knew him before this project. But while working, it was unpleasant, derogatory remarks on women in general were not easy to cope with. My last day of shoot with him was the most painful to deal with. Strength to Alizay and the kids, to Alizay’s family. It’s not easy to bring your trauma in front of public’