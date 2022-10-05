Advertisement
  • Harrdy Sandhu says Ranveer Singh’s 83 made way for him in Bollywood
Harrdy Sandhu, a well-known actor and singer who will next be seen in the movie Code Name Tiranga with Parineeti Chopra in the lead role, has talked about his journey in Bollywood. Songs like “Soch” and “Joker,” which were written by Jaani and had music by B Praak, helped the 36-year-old actor become well-known. Since then, he has made progress in his life. But his journey has both good and bad things along the way.

The young actor-to-be said that his work wasn’t seen much by the public before he went to work on the set of the movie “83,” in which Ranveer Singh played the main role. He said that the movie 83 is important to him because it gave him a chance to work in Bollywood.

He discussed his career and the film 83 with News 18 Showsha. “I wasn’t sure whether 83 would get me into Bollywood.

“1983 was a gift from God since I wanted to play cricket for India but got wounded while on the Under 19 squad. “God offered me the opportunity to play cricket in the movies if I couldn’t do it in real life,” he remarked.

Code Name: Tiranga, Sandhu’s next film, is planned for October 14, 2022.

