Harry and Meghan Portrait criticized: “Anything for castle keys”

  • Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur of Channel Seven’s The Morning Show mocked the couple’s unusual posture.
  • Misan Harriman, a celebrity photographer who has photographed Rihanna, Stormzy, Tom Cruise, and Giorgio Armani, took the iconic shot.

Two Australian TV presenters took a harsh jab at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent photos.

Kylie Gillies and Larry Emdur of Channel Seven’s The Morning Show recently released a spoof version of the picture.

The TV presenters mocked the couple’s unusual posture, in which Meghan stood in front of Harry while holding the prince’s index finger.

She captioned: “The Duke and Duchess of BS. That’s my caption.”

 

“Larry’s caption is: ‘At least two men in this photo have played naked billiards in Vegas. And at least two women in this photo would do anything to get the keys to a Castle.’ I think @larryemdur‘s caption wins.”

Misan Harriman, a celebrity photographer who has photographed Rihanna, Stormzy, Tom Cruise, and Giorgio Armani, took the iconic shot.

