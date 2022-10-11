Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Harry and Meghan underlined their isolation from the royal family: Reports

Harry and Meghan underlined their isolation from the royal family: Reports

Articles
Advertisement
Harry and Meghan underlined their isolation from the royal family: Reports

Meghan Markle, Harry criticized for their ugly exit from Royal family

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s involvement with the queen’s funeral has emphasised their distance from the royal family, an analyst said.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s trip to the U.K. that preceded the funeral were seen as a rival to those issued by Prince Charles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stressed their distinctiveness from the royal family.”

Advertisement

Professor Pauline Maclaran of Royal Holloway University told, “Meghan and Harry’s involvement with the queen’s funeral has emphasised their distance from the royal family, even while the royals were trying to convey unity.”

“Overall, [the Sussexes] were very much on the sidelines and they disappeared quickly after it.

“Now, they have just issued their photos from the trip to the U.K. that preceded the funeral and it’s hard not to see these photos as rivals to those just issued by Charles,” the professor concluded.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay speculated that King Charles III may have used the image to send a message to the Sussexes.

“It surely can be no coincidence that the picture was taken when the couple [was] still in Britain and several days before they returned home to their children Archie and Lilibet.

“It must, therefore, be yet another signal that they will never again return to their central role in royal life,” the analyst said.

Advertisement

Also Read

According to Harry and Meghan, they have five children
According to Harry and Meghan, they have five children

Prince harry needs a dog that keeps him calm. The couple shares...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story