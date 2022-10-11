According to Harry and Meghan, they have five children
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stressed their distinctiveness from the royal family.”
Professor Pauline Maclaran of Royal Holloway University told, “Meghan and Harry’s involvement with the queen’s funeral has emphasised their distance from the royal family, even while the royals were trying to convey unity.”
“Overall, [the Sussexes] were very much on the sidelines and they disappeared quickly after it.
“Now, they have just issued their photos from the trip to the U.K. that preceded the funeral and it’s hard not to see these photos as rivals to those just issued by Charles,” the professor concluded.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay speculated that King Charles III may have used the image to send a message to the Sussexes.
“It surely can be no coincidence that the picture was taken when the couple [was] still in Britain and several days before they returned home to their children Archie and Lilibet.
“It must, therefore, be yet another signal that they will never again return to their central role in royal life,” the analyst said.
