  • Harry and Meghan’s “bond” will lead to “more exclusion and battle” 
  • The future of the couple in the UK depends a lot on what Harry’s memoir says.
  • She noted that there will be certain “rules” for their return.
  • “Harry’s return could cause a lot of turmoil in the family.
A royal expert told Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that their “us against the world” attitude will cause fights when they return to the UK.

Fans were left wondering if the Duchess and Prince Harry were planning to move back to the UK after hearing what she said.

Relationship expert Christina Maxion told media that King Charles could invite them to his upcoming coronation.

But the expert said that the couple will end up starting a fight with The Firm and putting an end to hopes that the Sussexes will return for good.

“Harry’s return could cause a lot of turmoil in the family, but his bond with Meghan could strengthen in a possible ‘us against the world’ fashion, which always leads to more exclusion and battle,” She said.

Christina also said that the future of the couple in the UK depends a lot on what Harry’s memoir says.

She noted that there will be certain ”rules” for the couple’s return, stating: “Negotiations and compromises are inevitable. I have never seen Meghan as much of an Anglophile, and her experience so far has not been positive, let’s be honest.”

