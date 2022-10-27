Advertisement
Harry and Meghan’s motto implies they don’t need the Royal Family

Harry and Meghan

  • The couple’s business, Archewell, got a new slogan not long ago.
  • A royal commentator saw the recent move of the Duke and Duchess
  • The website for the couple just got a new slogan.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to have given the impression that they no longer need the royal family’s help.

The couple’s business, Archewell, got a new slogan not long ago.

A royal commentator saw the recent move of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a sign that they are no longer involved in royal business.

“Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world. ” The website for the couple just got a new slogan.

Royal commentator Angela Levin said: “I think that’s saying very much that they can do without the Royal Family. They don’t need them. They’re fine where they are. They’re building another community.”

Angela also said that the phrase “we can all change the world” could be interpreted as “we don’t need you,” which is a reference to the Royal Family.

Read More News On

