Harry beatboxes and Meghan dances to cheer up daughter Lilibet

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry bring out their fun side to make their kids smile.
  • They dance around in their LA home to bond with kids.
  • Meghan and Harry left UK in 2020 after steppping away as senior royals.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show their playful side to make their children happy.

The Sussexes, who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together, dance around their Los Angeles home to bond with their children.

Allison P. Davis, a writer for The Cut who interviewed Meghan Markle, says: “Archie jumps out of the car as we approach the house. Archie wraps himself around Harry’s legs as he finishes a phone call “Allison explains.

“Lilibet is brought out by her nanny, unsmiling and with watchful bright-blue eyes. She is small and ginger, and when there is a small person in the room who is not smiling, it is instinctive to do anything to keep them entertained.”

“Harry starts dancing to his own beatboxing, and Meghan bends down and joins in, and then I find myself doing it too,” she concludes.

Meghan and Harry left the United Kingdom in 2020 after stepping down as senior royals. The couple is now residing in California.

