Prince Harry and King Charles III’s difficulties may be related to evolving views on duty and happiness, says a psychotherapist.

During an interview, Joshua Coleman suggested that the next king attempt to be more sympathetic to his son.

According to the psychologist, the “rift” may be due to generational variations in balancing responsibility and happiness.

The divide between the father and son may be a “testimony to how powerful the shift in prioritizing one’s own personal happiness over tradition, in this case tradition that includes the tradition of the Royal Family and lineages that go along with that,” according to Joshua.

“The desire to further one’s happiness is strong enough, unlike prior generations to give some people freedom,” he noted.

As a father, Charles should “acknowledge faults to the adult kid” and demonstrate “acknowledge mistakes to the adult child” as a parent and “empathy and responsibility where they show a kernel of truth in the child’s complaints.”

