Harry chooses Meghan Markle’s photographer for “Spare” cover

The powerful picture on the cover of Harry’s new book was taken by photographer Ramona Rosales.

Spare gave “a personal and emotionally powerful” look into the duke’s life, said the publishers.

The book will be on sale starting on January 10, 2023.

The cover photo of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, has been all over the news.

On Thursday, Penguin Random House announced the title, cover, and release date of the Duke of Sussex’s much-anticipated tell-all memoir. The book will be on sale starting on January 10, 2023.

The same photographer who took Harry’s wife Meghan Markle’s latest interview with Variety magazine also took the photo for the front cover of Harry’s book.

Piers Morgan had earlier called out Prince Harry for the cover of his new book, which looks a lot like the cover of Andre Agassi’s book.

Morgan tweeted, “This is hilarious…” Harry didn’t just hire the same ghost-writer who did Andre Agassi’s book, he even copied the front cover photo. ”

He further added, “The only difference is one had a world-class talent for sport, the other a world-class talent for whining.”

Spare gave "a personal and emotionally powerful" look into the duke's life, said the publishers. The book is described as having "raw, unflinching honesty" and is intended to provide "insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."