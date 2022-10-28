Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Harry chooses Meghan Markle’s photographer for “Spare” cover

Harry chooses Meghan Markle’s photographer for “Spare” cover

Articles
Advertisement
Harry chooses Meghan Markle’s photographer for “Spare” cover

Harry and Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • The powerful picture on the cover of Harry’s new book was taken by photographer Ramona Rosales.
  • Spare gave “a personal and emotionally powerful” look into the duke’s life, said the publishers.
  • The book will be on sale starting on January 10, 2023.
Advertisement

The cover photo of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spare, has been all over the news.

On Thursday, Penguin Random House announced the title, cover, and release date of the Duke of Sussex’s much-anticipated tell-all memoir. The book will be on sale starting on January 10, 2023.

The same photographer who took Harry’s wife Meghan Markle’s latest interview with Variety magazine also took the photo for the front cover of Harry’s book.

The powerful picture on the cover of Harry’s new book was taken by photographer Ramona Rosales.

Piers Morgan had earlier called out Prince Harry for the cover of his new book, which looks a lot like the cover of Andre Agassi’s book.

Morgan tweeted, “This is hilarious…” Harry didn’t just hire the same ghost-writer who did Andre Agassi’s book, he even copied the front cover photo. ”

Also Read

The explosive memoir of Prince Harry reveals a “secret plan”
The explosive memoir of Prince Harry reveals a “secret plan”

After it was announced that his memoir would be coming out soon,...

He further added, “The only difference is one had a world-class talent for sport, the other a world-class talent for whining.”

Spare gave “a personal and emotionally powerful” look into the duke’s life, said the publishers. The book is described as having “raw, unflinching honesty” and is intended to provide “insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Review of the film Faraaz: a heartbreaking story of love and loss
Review of the film Faraaz: a heartbreaking story of love and loss
Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl halftime beauty look hints at Priscilla Ono
Rihanna's iconic Super Bowl halftime beauty look hints at Priscilla Ono
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Priyanka Chopra as lovely queen and her darling princess
Priyanka Chopra as lovely queen and her darling princess
Sadaf Kanwal looks tremendous in breezy attire
Sadaf Kanwal looks tremendous in breezy attire
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are the most fun bride and groom and these unseen photos are proof
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are the most fun bride and groom and these unseen photos are proof
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story