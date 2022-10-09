Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Harry feels unwelcome in the UK because of King Charles and William
Harry feels unwelcome in the UK because of King Charles and William

Harry feels unwelcome in the UK because of King Charles and William

Articles
Advertisement
Harry feels unwelcome in the UK because of King Charles and William

King Charles ‘heartbroken’ over Prince Harry, Meghan exit

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry’s recent visit to the UK left him irksome, according to royal biographer.
  • Author Tom Bower claimed that the Duke of Sussex was an “outsider” at the Queen’s funeral.
  • He was not allowed to wear his military uniform or attend state reception at Buckingham Palace.
Advertisement

According to a royal biographer, Prince Harry’s recent visit to the UK irritated him because he was treated as an outsider and unwelcome guest by his royal relatives at the Queen’s funeral.

At the Queen’s funeral, royal author Tom Bower claimed that the Duke of Sussex was a “outsider” who was “so cut off” from his family.

Harry, Archie and Lilibet’s father, was not permitted to wear his military uniform at the funeral, and he and his wife Meghan were also not invited to the state reception held at Buckingham Palace.

“I think the funeral woke him up to the fact that he was so cut off from his family and friends and was an outsider,” Bower told Page Six.

According to the expert, Harry returned to the United States with some bad memories and was dissatisfied with how his royal relatives were treated during the Queen’s funeral.

Also Read

King Charles III ‘stripped back the Coronation’
King Charles III ‘stripped back the Coronation’

The coronation of King Charles III will take place the next year....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'World's most resilient DJ' passes away in Hong Kong at age 98
'World's most resilient DJ' passes away in Hong Kong at age 98
Kaifi Khalil responds to rumors about his viral picture with girl
Kaifi Khalil responds to rumors about his viral picture with girl
Kate Middleton spotted without her engagement ring
Kate Middleton spotted without her engagement ring
Durefishan Saleem looks stunning on her 27th birthday
Durefishan Saleem looks stunning on her 27th birthday
Why Prince Harry was known as 'magician' in childhood?
Why Prince Harry was known as 'magician' in childhood?
Adil Khan denies his marriage with Rakhi Sawant 
Adil Khan denies his marriage with Rakhi Sawant 
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story