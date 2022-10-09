Prince Harry’s recent visit to the UK left him irksome, according to royal biographer.

Author Tom Bower claimed that the Duke of Sussex was an “outsider” at the Queen’s funeral.

He was not allowed to wear his military uniform or attend state reception at Buckingham Palace.

“I think the funeral woke him up to the fact that he was so cut off from his family and friends and was an outsider,” Bower told Page Six.

According to the expert, Harry returned to the United States with some bad memories and was dissatisfied with how his royal relatives were treated during the Queen’s funeral.

