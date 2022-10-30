Harry loved being “Spare” until Meghan stated “it was not enough”

Ms. Bletchly talked about how the Duke of Sussex “relished” not having any responsibilities when he was young.

Rachael Bletchly says that Prince Harry was fine with being the “spare” in the royal family until Meghan Markle came along.In a piece for the Mirror, Ms. Bletchly talked about how the Duke of Sussex “relished” not having any responsibilities when he was young.

She starts by saying, “William is the heir, so he’s the backup, and as a child, he was sure he had the better deal.”

All the privilege, none of the burden. If he ever got ticked off, Harry would joke: “I’m the spare. I don’t have to behave. I can do what I like.”

“And he did. Booze, drugs, girls, Vegas pool parties, dodgy fancy-dress… Chubby Harry got away with it all.

She said, “In fact, we relished the sight of him living it up… moving on from the tragedy of his mother’s death when he was only 12.

But Ms. Bletchly kept going, “But somewhere along the line, Harry changed his mind about being the spare. It no longer represents freedom and opportunity. It simply meant his elder brother was the star, and he was the supporting act. And with an ambitious actress wife on his arm, that was never going to be enough.

“Spare now meant second best, underdog, redundant, victim – and his family were the cause of all the misery,” She says that the title of Harry’s upcoming book sounds like he’s complaining about his family.