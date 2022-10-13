Harry, Meghan sought discrimination to weaponize against Firm

Camilla ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Camilla, who is married to the Queen, is upset with Prince Harry...
A critic recently slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, claiming that the pair were looking for an excuse to go against the royal family.
The “Sussex Survivor Squad,” according to the sources Dan Wootton, previously undertook a “herculean bid to keep Meghan Markle happy as a new member of the British royal family, only to see their efforts burnt down time and again by the American actress and her deeply unhappy husband Prince Harry.”
“It’s easy to understand why many of the previously devoted courtiers are now convinced the couple were on a self-destruct mission from day one, looking for any slight, aggrievement or apparent discrimination to weaponize against the institution that was working so hard to appease them,” he continued.
“These staff members, many of whom had personally devastating exits from the employ of the Sussexes, have been unable to speak publicly, even to correct the record, constrained by draconian confidentiality provisions of working for the royal family, including the Official Secrets Act,” Dan continued.
