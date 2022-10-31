Advertisement
  • Harry & Meghan want to be “legitimate” in King Charles coronation
Harry & Meghan want to be “legitimate” in King Charles coronation

Articles
Harry & Meghan

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to be recognised as “legitimate” at King Charles III’s coronation.
  • Harry and Meghan could be in attendance as the couple are always happy to rise to the occasion for events.
  • It’s important to note that King Charles will be crowned on May 6, 2023
A royal expert says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to be recognised as “legitimate” at King Charles III’s coronation next year, and they could go back to the UK to be there.

In a recent interview with the media, royal expert Lee Cohen said that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan could be waiting for an invitation to the coronation, even though his upcoming bombshell memoir, Spare, is a test for the royal family.

Cohen said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be in attendance as the couple are always happy to rise to the occasion for events that give them legitimacy.”

He went on to say that whether or not they go to Charles’ coronation will also depend on whether or not it will be a good “PR moment” for them.

Also Read

Harry’s memoir photo suggests he’s “still grieving” from royal rift
Harry’s memoir photo suggests he’s “still grieving” from royal rift

A body language expert thinks that his expressions on the cover photo...

Cohen also said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “would be happy to snap up the opportunity” as they have “for other royal occasions, even after they stepped back.”

It’s important to note that King Charles will be crowned on May 6, 2023, which is also the birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie.

 

 

