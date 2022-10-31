Harry & Meghan want to be “legitimate” in King Charles coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to be recognised as “legitimate” at King Charles III’s coronation.

A royal expert says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to be recognised as “legitimate” at King Charles III’s coronation next year, and they could go back to the UK to be there.

In a recent interview with the media, royal expert Lee Cohen said that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan could be waiting for an invitation to the coronation, even though his upcoming bombshell memoir, Spare, is a test for the royal family.

Cohen said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be in attendance as the couple are always happy to rise to the occasion for events that give them legitimacy.”

He went on to say that whether or not they go to Charles’ coronation will also depend on whether or not it will be a good “PR moment” for them.

Cohen also said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “would be happy to snap up the opportunity” as they have “for other royal occasions, even after they stepped back.”

It’s important to note that King Charles will be crowned on May 6, 2023, which is also the birthday of Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie.