Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Hagrid in the Harry Potter films was portrayed by actor Robbie Coltrane, who passed away at the age of 72.

He has made appearances in the James Bond movies Goldeneye and The World Is Not Enough as well as the ITV detective drama Cracker.

His agent, Belinda Wright, confirmed the actor’s death in a hospital close to Falkirk, Scotland, in a statement.

In addition to calling Coltrane a “special talent,” she said that his portrayal of Hagrid “gave delight to children and adults alike all around the world.”

She stated, “For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

“He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy. Please respect Robbie’s family’s privacy at this distressing time.”

Robbie Coltrane, who plays Hagrid in Harry Potter, will miss the London Comic-Con due to a health scare
Robbie Coltrane was scheduled to meet his fans but has cancelled his...

