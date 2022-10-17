Harry Styles and Lizzo display BFF ambitions in Chicago

Harry Styles and Lizzo brought their sweet friendship to Chicago this weekend.

The pop music stars reunited backstage at United Center in Chicago.

They held bright smiles as they walked hand-in-hand.

Advertisement

Harry Styles and Lizzo took their wonderful friendship to Chicago and left fans in amazement, this past weekend.

This past weekend, the pop music icons reconnected backstage at United Center in Chicago and spent some time together.

The Truth Hurts rapper, 34, and the Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, were all smiles as they reconnected in the city during their separate tours.

Anyways… I had so much fun w Harry yesterday 😄🤚🏾 pic.twitter.com/2qk3JejbtR — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) October 16, 2022

Advertisement

Sunday, Lizzo posted a few images of their joyous meetup on Twitter, showing both stars high-fiving and enjoying each other’s company backstage.

“I had so much fun w Harry yesterday,” she tweeted with emoticons.

Since 2019, the former member of One Direction, who has been on the road for his Love On Tour, and the rapper, who has been performing on stage for her Special Tour, have maintained a close and supportive friendship.

The reunion of the two friends was also chronicled on the stadium’s main Twitter feed.

“ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE, YEAH! @Lizzo and @Harry_Styles were under one roof here at Harry’s House in Chicago,” tweeted the United Center’s official page.

Advertisement