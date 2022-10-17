Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Harry Styles and Lizzo display BFF ambitions in Chicago

Harry Styles and Lizzo display BFF ambitions in Chicago

Articles
Advertisement
Harry Styles and Lizzo display BFF ambitions in Chicago

Harry Styles and Lizzo display BFF ambitions in Chicago

Advertisement
  • Harry Styles and Lizzo brought their sweet friendship to Chicago this weekend.
  • The pop music stars reunited backstage at United Center in Chicago.
  • They held bright smiles as they walked hand-in-hand.
Advertisement

Harry Styles and Lizzo took their wonderful friendship to Chicago and left fans in amazement, this past weekend.

This past weekend, the pop music icons reconnected backstage at United Center in Chicago and spent some time together.

The Truth Hurts rapper, 34, and the Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, were all smiles as they reconnected in the city during their separate tours.

Advertisement

Sunday, Lizzo posted a few images of their joyous meetup on Twitter, showing both stars high-fiving and enjoying each other’s company backstage.

“I had so much fun w Harry yesterday,” she tweeted with emoticons.

Since 2019, the former member of One Direction, who has been on the road for his Love On Tour, and the rapper, who has been performing on stage for her Special Tour, have maintained a close and supportive friendship.

The reunion of the two friends was also chronicled on the stadium’s main Twitter feed.

“ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE, YEAH! @Lizzo and @Harry_Styles were under one roof here at Harry’s House in Chicago,” tweeted the United Center’s official page.

Advertisement

Also Read

Harry Styles laughs off ‘unfortunate’ bottle hit at Chicago gig
Harry Styles laughs off ‘unfortunate’ bottle hit at Chicago gig

A bottle was thrown at Harry Styles during a concert in Chicago....

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Shadab Khan tells fans about his nikkah
Shadab Khan tells fans about his nikkah
Prince Harry ‘turning into nuclear levels of toxicity’
Prince Harry ‘turning into nuclear levels of toxicity’
Netflix to release 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' in February 2023
Netflix to release 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' in February 2023
Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, & others congratulate Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul
Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, & others congratulate Athiya Shetty & KL Rahul
Richard Kemp slammed 'Spare' allegations as false
Richard Kemp slammed 'Spare' allegations as false
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called out for causing
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called out for causing "colossal" damage
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story