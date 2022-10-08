The first stop on Harry Styles’s Love on Tour, which was supposed to be in Chicago on Thursday night, was suddenly cancelled.

The Harry’s House tour band and crew got sick, so the first of six Styles shows at Chicago’s United Center had to be moved.

In a tweet, the venue said that the show would be put off “out of an abundance of caution.” The new date for the show is October 10.

Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oqsoXiBvFB Advertisement — United Center (@UnitedCenter) October 6, 2022

“Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness,” the venue said in the tweet.

In a follow-up tweet, The United Center confirmed that all tickets for Thursday’s show will be good for Monday’s show.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info.”

Still, Styles’s biggest fans in Chicago were upset when the concert was moved. The Chicago Sun-Times said that people have been camping out in front of the United Center since Tuesday.