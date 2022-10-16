Harry Styles laughs off ‘unfortunate’ bottle hit at Chicago gig

A bottle was thrown at Harry Styles during a concert in Chicago.

The singer responded calmly and even laughed it off.

Video shows him pumping his legs and saying, “OK, shake it off” while the bottle lands on him

Harry Styles’ Love On Tour has had some spectacular incidents, including the singer’s humorous encounters with the audience and a recent incident in which a chicken nugget was tossed onto the stage. The artist recently performed in Chicago, and during his engagement with the crowd, a bottle was thrown at him. The footage of this is now going viral, adding to the list.

A bottle was carelessly thrown in the direction of Styles on stage at the United Center on Friday night as the singer of As It Was was in the middle of his performance. Twitter users have been able to view videos from the concert in which the singer is hit on the stage by a bottle, landing on his crotch. The musician responded to the situation calmly and even laughed it off, which surprised many who had anticipated Harry to become irate.

In the videos that have been doing the rounds on social media, Harry can be heard saying, “Well, that’s unfortunate” as he looks down at where the bottle hit him. Styles then shakes his legs and pumps himself up as he says, “OK, shake it off” while the crowd cheers him on. Without letting the bottle incident get in the way, the singer then resumed his interaction with the crowd, asking them if they’re from Chicago or a resident of Chicago.