Harry Styles sports long bearded look in upcoming music video

The debut of a long beard in the music video for the new single by Harry Styles, Music for a Sushi Restaurant, has taken the internet by storm.

In stills from his new song video, the As It Was singer has replaced his clean-shaven image with a massive beard, much to the delight of his millions of fans.

The 28-year-old Harry’s House singer sported a more gruff look when he was photographed shirtless and with tattoos in a professional kitchen.

A YouTube preview film for the new song, which launches tonight (Thursday), has already garnered thousands of views.

Previously, the Watermelon Sugar singer spoke with NPR’s Leila Fadel about the new song. He stated, “I was in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles with my producer and one of our songs came on from the last album’ noting that he thought it was a strange thing to hear in a sushi restaurant,” adding that he found it odd to hear the music in a sushi restaurant.

Advertisement Music For A Sushi Restaurant. October 27th. 12pm ET.https://t.co/5hAAxidyvr pic.twitter.com/NwmGXsn8wC — HSHQ (@HSHQ) October 27, 2022

“And then I was like – that would be a really fun album title, but then as the song started being made I kind of just set on Music for a Sushi Restaurant, Harry noted, adding, “I’ll be like – this is everything I’ve ever wanted.”

Harry’s recent ventures, including a new film named My Policeman starring Emma Corrin and David Dawson, have made headlines.

He also dropped his second feature this year, Don’t Worry Darling, with Florence Pugh and directed by Olivia Wilde.

Watch the video here!

