Harry’s explosive memoir will hurt Charles and Camilla

The much-anticipated memoir Spare by Prince Harry will be in stores in January 2023.

Experts on the royal family are worried that the upcoming book, which has been called “an emotionally powerful story of the Duke of Sussex,” will threaten King Charles’ rule.

Richard Fitzwilliams, who writes about the royal family, said that the release of the bombshell memoirs would be “unhelpful” to the new monarch, who is 73, and Camilla, who is 75.

“It was never a good idea for Harry, fifth in line to the throne, a Counsellor of State and only 38, to write a memoir which by its nature would be highly controversial,” he told the media.

“There have been reports that the memoir has been toned down given the sensitivities involved. When it is published, Harry may well do interviews. It is likely to be extensively serialized. ”

He said that almost certainly all of this will be “unhelpful to King Charles and Camilla in the early months of his reign,” adding that, “It may well widen the rift between the royal family and the Sussexes in the pivotal period leading to King Charles’s coronation.”

The first date for Harry’s book to come out was late 2022. The book will be available in 16 languages when it comes out in January 2023.