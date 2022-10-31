Harry’s memoir photo suggests he’s “still grieving” from royal rift

A body language expert thinks that his expressions on the cover photo of the book show that he is “still hurting.”

Prince Harry puts “eye to eye and face to face” with the audience.

This cover expression with the word “Spare” on it invites us inside Harry’s anguish, pain, and despair, and he appears partly like he’s still hurting.

Advertisement

The bombshell memoir of Prince Harry will come out early next year. A body language expert thinks that his expressions on the cover photo of the book show that he is “still hurting.”

The highly-anticipated book by the Duke of Sussex is coming out in January 2019. The cover shows a close-up of him, which body language expert Judi James says puts Prince Harry “eye to eye and face to face” with the audience.

James told the press about her thoughts on the book’s cover and already controversial title. “This is not a photo to tell us Harry’s pain is now no longer baggage he carries with him…”

“This headshot seems to create a mirror image for the reader, eye to eye and face to face, and it’s not an expression that seems to have been chosen to illustrate that inspirational man who has been saved by the power of love,” she detailed.

This is a solo pose and a direct gaze, presumably to suggest openness and honesty.

“This cover expression with the word ‘Spare’ on it suggests we are being invited into Harry’s grief, pain, and sadness, and he looks partly as though he is still hurting,” she said.

Advertisement

Also Read Experts say’s Prince Harry is “struggling with low self-worth” The Duke of Sussex's publishers announced that the title of his memoir...

The expert then said that Prince Harry’s pose is “asymmetric,” and he or she went on to explain, “Place your hand over one side of his face and he looks relatively relaxed… Place one over the other, though, and the difference is quite shocking. The eye expression looks darker and more intense, and the lips are straight. So, we are seeing two sets of signals in one shot.