Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Harry’s memoir photo suggests he’s “still grieving” from royal rift

Harry’s memoir photo suggests he’s “still grieving” from royal rift

Articles
Advertisement
Harry’s memoir photo suggests he’s “still grieving” from royal rift

Prince Harry

Advertisement
  • A body language expert thinks that his expressions on the cover photo of the book show that he is “still hurting.”
  • Prince Harry puts “eye to eye and face to face” with the audience.
  • This cover expression with the word “Spare” on it invites us inside Harry’s anguish, pain, and despair, and he appears partly like he’s still hurting.
Advertisement

The bombshell memoir of Prince Harry will come out early next year. A body language expert thinks that his expressions on the cover photo of the book show that he is “still hurting.”

The highly-anticipated book by the Duke of Sussex is coming out in January 2019. The cover shows a close-up of him, which body language expert Judi James says puts Prince Harry “eye to eye and face to face” with the audience.

James told the press about her thoughts on the book’s cover and already controversial title. “This is not a photo to tell us Harry’s pain is now no longer baggage he carries with him…”

“This headshot seems to create a mirror image for the reader, eye to eye and face to face, and it’s not an expression that seems to have been chosen to illustrate that inspirational man who has been saved by the power of love,” she detailed.

This is a solo pose and a direct gaze, presumably to suggest openness and honesty.

“This cover expression with the word ‘Spare’ on it suggests we are being invited into Harry’s grief, pain, and sadness, and he looks partly as though he is still hurting,” she said.

Advertisement

Also Read

Experts say’s Prince Harry is “struggling with low self-worth”
Experts say’s Prince Harry is “struggling with low self-worth”

The Duke of Sussex's publishers announced that the title of his memoir...

The expert then said that Prince Harry’s pose is “asymmetric,” and he or she went on to explain, “Place your hand over one side of his face and he looks relatively relaxed… Place one over the other, though, and the difference is quite shocking. The eye expression looks darker and more intense, and the lips are straight. So, we are seeing two sets of signals in one shot.

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story