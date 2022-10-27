Harry’s Memoir will Release in January

Prince Harry’s book will release in the new year.

A new report says that Prince Harry’s autobiography will come out in the new year.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex’s long-awaited memoir will come out on January 10, 2023, The New York Times said Wednesday, citing industry executives. The book will come out about 18 months after Penguin Random House announced the partnership in July 2021.

People asked the publishing house for a comment, but they didn’t answer right away. A person who works for the Duke of Sussex didn’t want to say anything.

After Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, the book’s release date was pushed back from later this year to next.

The wide-ranging book is expected to talk about everything from Harry’s childhood in the public eye to his military service in Afghanistan to his marriage to Meghan Markle and becoming a father to their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet,

The prince said in a statement before: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.” I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and am excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” Harry added.