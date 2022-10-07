Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor thanks trolls for ‘free motivation’

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor praised his trolls for helping him get there as he celebrated his success as a producer.

Harsh Vardhan Kapoor praised his trolls for helping him get there as he celebrated his success as a producer. With the Netflix movie Thar, which he produced, Harsh made his producing debut. Thar featured him alongside his father Anil Kapoor and other actors. After the movie was hailed as one of the best OTT releases of the year, he recently shared a note appreciating the movie and his crew.

Based on viewer interaction, Ormax Media published a list of the top Hindi Direct-To-OTT movies of 2022 on Thursday. it’s Thursday. The top three movies on the list were Forensic, Kaur Pravin Tambe, and Thar, which came in fourth. The following movies made the top 10, including Sharmaji Namkeen, Darlings, Jogi, Cuttputli, Dasvi, and Jaadugar.

On Friday, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor responded to his movie topping the list on Twitter and issued a message for the haters. Using the emoji for hearts and folded hands to begin his message the actor-producer wrote, “This is great.. despite the violence in our film that can be a no no for many types of viewers we’re very high on the charts for this year! Huge achievement for the entire team of #Thar- my first film as producer. I’d like to thank the trolls for free motivation.”

Fans of Harsh applauded his film and stood by him after his tweet. “You were fantastic in Thar, really appreciated your grounded acting,” one person remarked. Another person said, “In an era where many people want to copy/paste everything, I’m glad you’re not scared to travel your own route. I truly loved Thar. Keep going!”

Satish Kaushik and Fatima Sana Shaikh also appeared in the May 6 Netflix premiere of Thar, which was directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Harsh and Anil Kapoor. The western noir thriller follows Siddharth Kumar, played by Harsh, an enigmatic antique trader, as he passes through Munabao, a small Rajasthani village in the Thar desert close to the Pakistani border that has recently been shaken by brutal killings.